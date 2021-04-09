ajc logo
Bolton, Robert

BOLTON, Jr., Robert

Funeral service for Robert L. Bolton, Jr. will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12 noon at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, with the Reverend Dr. Susan Buckson, pastor, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 11 AM. Public viewing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at our chapel from 12 noon to 6 PM. This service will be streamed live and may be viewed at www.allentempleatlanta.org/watch-online or www.facebook.com/ATCATL. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com

Funeral Home Information

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

492 Larkin Street SW

Atlanta, GA

30313

https://www.carlmwilliams.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

