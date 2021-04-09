Bolton, Robert

BOLTON, Jr., Robert



Funeral service for Robert L. Bolton, Jr. will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12 noon at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, with the Reverend Dr. Susan Buckson, pastor, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 11 AM. Public viewing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at our chapel from 12 noon to 6 PM. This service will be streamed live and may be viewed at www.allentempleatlanta.org/watch-online or www.facebook.com/ATCATL. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com

