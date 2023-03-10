Bolton, John

X
2 hours ago

BOLTON, Jr., John "Jack"

John "Jack" G. Bolton, Jr., age 94, of Roswell, GA, passed away on Tuesday March 7, 2023. Jack was born in Newton County, GA. He was a US Army vet, and a graduate of Emory University at Oxford. Jack was married to the love of his life, Iris, for over 70 years. He was preceded in death by son Mitch. He is survived by wife Iris; John and Catherine Bolton; Bill Bolton; and Bob and Karen Bolton. In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Sandy Springs Chapel. 404-255-8511, www.sandyspringschapel.com.




Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

