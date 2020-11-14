Boling, Mary

BOLING (FULFORD), Mary Nell



Mary Nell Fulford Boling, age 91, went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020. She was born in Shellman, GA on May 22, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Effie Mae Fain Fulford. She was raised in nearby Fort Gaines and Cuthbert, GA. She was a 1946 graduate of Cuthbert High School where she endeared herself to her classmates and enjoyed organizing and attending their class reunions for many years. Mary Nell was a 1948 graduate of Andrew College and taught elementary school in Coleman, GA and in Ball Ground, GA. She later was a substitute teacher at Powers Ferry Elementary School in Marietta for a number of years. She met her future husband, Brady Boling in Ball Ground and lived there for a few years and later moved to Cobb County in 1955. Mary Nell will be remembered for her passion and love for God, her family, her friends, and her Church. She was a member of Marietta First Church of the Nazarene where she was in charge of the Prayer Chain for many years. She was also a former member of the St. Stephen United Methodist Church for many years where she taught Sunday School class. She was also involved in the Work and Witness Program where she traveled throughout the South to other Methodist Churches to share her faith in Jesus Christ. Mary Nell also loved flowers and had a beautiful flower garden in her yard. She loved attending camp meeting at their Indian Springs Holiness Campground where she enjoyed worshipping with her friends for many years. Mary Nell was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Brady Boling, her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Leila Fulford of LaGrange, GA. She is survived by her son, Michael Brady Boling who will greatly miss her, her niece, Sydney Fulford Conner of Boise, ID, her Boling nephews and niece, Hugh B. Boling and Fred Boling of Cumming and Mary B. Hicks of Woodstock. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on November 17, at 11 AM, at the Ball Ground First Baptist Church Cemetery, in the Boling plot. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marietta First Church of the Nazarene, 4341 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is handling the arrangements. 770-428-1511.



