BOLIN, Bonnie



Bonnie Thrasher Bolin passed away on Thursday, March 31st at Southland Health and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 28, 1943. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edgar Bolin. Bonnie is survived by daughter, Andrea Bolin Ferrara, granddaughters, Colby Ferrara, Anjelica Ferrara and two great-grandchildren. While Bonnie was an only child, she grew up with many cousins. During her long illness, Bonnie was cared for by her cousins, Dale Chaney, Doe Evans, and Vickie Mills along with several loving caregivers. Bonnie attended Truett McConnell College and graduated from Georgia Southern College. Teaching was a lifelong profession and in her later years, she was one of the first teachers to teach English Speakers of Other Languages. Bonnie taught in Atlanta City Schools, Clayton County Schools, and Fayette County Schools. One of Bonnie's passions was genealogy. She was a faithful member of six lineage societies, and she traced her family history back to the Mayflower. Visitation will be held at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville on Monday, April 4th from 12:00-2:00 with service immediately following. Donations can be made in her memory to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road Union City, GA 30291 or the Alzheimer's Association.

