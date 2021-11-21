Bolen, Marjorie

BOLEN (NAAB), Marjorie



August 3, 1924- November 16, 2021



On this day, November 16, 2021, Marjorie Naab Bolen died as she lived, with humility, joyfulness and gratitude. These qualities are indeed, hallmarks of her life of 97 years.



Born to Henry and Norma Naab, raised in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta, GA, Marjorie was always a leader: President of the Student Body at Girls High, recipient of the Atlanta Journal Cup, President of the Student Body at Agnes Scott College where she graduated and earned a degree in Science. This led to her first employment as a research assistant at the original Georgia Tech Research Station. She and her high school sweetheart, Stuart W. Bolen were married in '46, raising four children and celebrating 67 years of marriage.



Marjorie was called by a former Agnes Scott professor to do supply teaching at her alma mater, Brown High School in the early 50's, beginning a 30-year career teaching science and physics and lighting fires under countless numbers of students. Over the years, she was named department head, STAR teacher, and served as the first public school educator to serve on the board of the National Science Foundation in Washington, D.C. Like all gifted teachers, her real talent was inspiring her students to be the best at whatever they found they loved. She wrote scores of letters of recommendation for her students to gain scholarships, admission to college and summer internships away from Atlanta.



She did not limit her energy to the classroom however, always teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, chairing various committees, supporting local and district United Methodist Women programs through her beloved Park Street United Methodist Church, then later Cliftondale and North Springs UMC.



Marjorie enjoyed her retirement, but never stopped giving and teaching. She volunteered at the Atlanta Botanical Garden for many years, receiving their Lifetime Achievement Award for her years of service. From her own garden she began her soup can ministry, delivering Campbell Soup cans filled with her flowers accompanied by the lettuce, tomatoes, or squash from her backyard efforts. There were countless pound cakes, banana bread loaves and coconut pies too.



Her children report that their mother rarely quoted scripture, except for almost daily exclaiming: "This is the day that the Lord has made; let us be rejoice and be glad in it!" She didn't need to quote scripture, as her entire life exemplified one Bible story after another. Whether it was the Good Samaritan or the boy with the loaves and fishes, their mother was the Gospel personified. This is the ultimate way to demonstrate one's faith: through actions, not mere words.



Marjorie is survived by hundreds of former students and friends, all of whom live lives of greater commitment to loving and learning because of this giving friend and teacher. She is predeceased by her husband Stuart and an infant son, Gary Woodward Bolen. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Dean; children Susan Sappington Ward (Pete), Janet Joiner, Pat Abrams (Warren) and Mark Bolen, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren along with a niece, nephew and their children.



A service of celebration will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, 11:30am at North Springs UMC in Sandy Springs, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Marjorie Bolen may be made to Camp Glisson, a United Methodist camp and retreat center where hearts have been warmed for decades: Camp Glisson, 690 Camp Glisson Rd., Dahlonega, GA30533.



