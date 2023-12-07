BOLAND, Beverly Margaret



Beverly Margaret Boland, née Banks, Born on November 30, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on December 3, 2023. She was a beloved resident of Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville, Georgia.



Beverly was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Lee "Bud" Banks; mother, Margaret Chesnut Banks; and sister, Martha Banks Gaddis. She also bid farewell to her late husband, Charles Galloway Boland Jr.; and her son, Charles Lee Boland.



Her memory lives on in the hearts of those who mourn her passing, including her daughter, Betsy Hunt Payne; and son David Scott Boland. She is also remembered by her grandchildren, Ashley Hunt Snapp (Brent), John Hunt (Jennifer), Jason Boland (Lisa), Justin Boland (Crystal), Stephanie Boland Bucksner (Joe), Bud Boland (Tassie), and Gil Boland (Milli); and numerous great-grandchildren.



Beverly was a proud alumna of North Fulton High School and Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia. She maintained strong connections with a group of friends from Wesleyan College, meeting once a month for over 50 years. Her commitment to community extended to her involvement in Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and Gainesville United Methodist Church.



A passionate supporter of the arts, Beverly was a partner at Atelier of Atlanta and part owner. Her love for creativity and beauty was reflected in her involvement in various artistic pursuits.



From 1950 to 2000, Beverly and her family shared countless memories in their house on Lake Rabun in Rabun County. The lake became an integral part of their lives, a place filled with joy, laughter, and cherished moments.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to the Lake Rabun Foundation. Donations can be made to PO Box 114, Lakemont, GA 30552-0002, or online at www.ngcf.org/donate. Please specify the Lake Rabun Foundation when making your donation.



Beverly will be remembered not only for her many accomplishments, but also for the love and warmth she shared with family and friends throughout her rich and fulfilling life. May she rest in peace.



A Graveside service will take place at Arlington Memorial Park, December 8, 2023 at 3 PM, 201 Mt. Vernon Road N.W., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.





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