Bohm, Sue

2 hours ago

BOHM, Sue

Sue B. Bohm, age 78, passed on September 1, 2022, peacefully in her home in Atlanta, GA surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Ferne and Earl Biller (deceased), and was married for 44 years to James Bohm (deceased). Beloved mother of Stephanie (David) Aferiat; devoted Nanny to Elle and Madeline; dear sister of Bonnie Gora; and special aunt and matchmaker to Mark (Julie) Weinberg, all of whom share many wonderful memories of Sue. She was known for her impeccable style, and the many homes throughout Chicago and elsewhere that she beautified with her interior design talents. A Memorial Service was held Sunday, September 4, 2:00 PM at The Temple, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Temple in support of the Zaban Paradies Center, or to Visiting Nurse Health System/Hospice Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

