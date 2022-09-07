BOHM, Sue



Sue B. Bohm, age 78, passed on September 1, 2022, peacefully in her home in Atlanta, GA surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Ferne and Earl Biller (deceased), and was married for 44 years to James Bohm (deceased). Beloved mother of Stephanie (David) Aferiat; devoted Nanny to Elle and Madeline; dear sister of Bonnie Gora; and special aunt and matchmaker to Mark (Julie) Weinberg, all of whom share many wonderful memories of Sue. She was known for her impeccable style, and the many homes throughout Chicago and elsewhere that she beautified with her interior design talents. A Memorial Service was held Sunday, September 4, 2:00 PM at The Temple, Atlanta.


