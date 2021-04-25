BOGLE, Bobbie



Bobbie Durham Bogle, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Bobbie was born on December 20, 1934 in Greensboro, NC and was the daughter of the late, Robert Lee and Louise Gorrell Durham. Her brother was the late Edward Lee Durham.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles W. Bogle, Jr; son, Charles W. Bogle, III (Stephanie); daughter, Susan B. Turner (David); and grandson, Max Bogle.



As a girl, Bobbie lived in Atlanta during the summers, as her father was Atlanta Crackers baseball pitcher 'Bobby' Durham. Other residences have included Westchester Co., NY and Greenville, SC.



Bobbie graduated from Alamance High School, Greensboro, where she excelled in art and music. She attended Women's College of the University of North Carolina (known as 'WC'), now the University of North Carolina Greensboro.



Bobbie was active in the Burns Club of Atlanta and a member of the St. Andrew's Society. Bobbie and Charles have been part of the Atlanta Yacht Club since 1972. She was previously a member of Rock Springs Presbyterian Church.



A celebration of her life will take place at a later date at the Burns Club of Atlanta. Her ashes will go home to the Alamance Presbyterian Church historic cemetery, Greensboro, NC.



