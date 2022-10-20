Boggs, William

BOGGS, Jr., William



William Marvin Boggs, Jr., of Atlanta, Georgia passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was 24 years old. Our family is devastated by this loss, but we are comforted to know that Will is at peace alongside his father, brother, grandfather, aunt and his best friend.



Will attended Woodward Academy and Utah Valley University. Will's biggest passions were his loved ones, his dog, spending time in the outdoors, and creating virtual worlds with a boundless imagination. He loved to snowboard, hike in the mountains, spend time with his family, and collect antique memorabilia. He aspired to work in computer science and see his ideas come to life.



On the day he passed, Will was happy. He was learning to cook, and he had hopes for his future. We will remember him this way. Despite the obstacles he faced, Will was a fighter who persevered for as long as his body would allow. The memory of his smile will be a light that will forever remain in our hearts.



William Marvin Boggs Jr. was a beloved son, brother, nephew, grandson, and friend who left a mark on all of us. He is survived by his mother, Dagmar Boggs of Atlanta, Georgia; his sister, Bridgette Boggs of Chicago, Illinois; his uncle, Uwe Bednarzik of Orlando, Florida; his grandmother, Barbara Bednarzik of Orlando, Florida; his sister Tanya Boggs of Charleston, South Carolina, his Uncle Bobby Boggs of N. Augusta, GA, his aunt Mary Mixon of St. Simons Island, GA and his beloved shih tzu, Melo.



A viewing will take place on Thursday, October 20, 6 PM at Dignity Memorial, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.



A funeral will be held on Friday, October 21st at 2 pm at the Cathedral of St. Philip,2744 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



