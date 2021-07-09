Boggs, Vernon

BOGGS, Jr., Vernon Addison



Mr. Vernon Addison Boggs, Jr., age 73 of Temple, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, in a local hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 18, 1948, to the late Margaret Duffy Boggs and Vernon Addison Boggs, Sr. Vernon received his Masters degree from Georgia State University and was retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Hearing Officer. In his retirement years, he enjoyed volunteering at local animal shelters and was an avid supporter of the Atlanta Humane Society.



Mr. Boggs is survived by his wife, Karen Erickson Boggs of Temple; and two daughters, Jennifer Boggs of Atlanta and Lisa Boggs of Atlanta.

