ajc logo
X

Boggs, Vernon

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BOGGS, Jr., Vernon Addison

Mr. Vernon Addison Boggs, Jr., age 73 of Temple, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, in a local hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 18, 1948, to the late Margaret Duffy Boggs and Vernon Addison Boggs, Sr. Vernon received his Masters degree from Georgia State University and was retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Hearing Officer. In his retirement years, he enjoyed volunteering at local animal shelters and was an avid supporter of the Atlanta Humane Society.

Mr. Boggs is survived by his wife, Karen Erickson Boggs of Temple; and two daughters, Jennifer Boggs of Atlanta and Lisa Boggs of Atlanta.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Bramlette, Carl
2
Bank, John
3
Hall, Margaret
4
Glover, Vernald
5
Giddens, Sheila
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top