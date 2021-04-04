BOGGS, Frank



1927-2021



It is with profound joy that Doris Boggs and Catherine Boggs Hoecke announce the Homegoing of Frank Boggs on March 23, 2021, at age 94 in his Atlanta home. "Absent from the body, . . .present with [His] Lord." An internationally known Christian artist, Frank Boggs sang and directed in some remarkable places. Up to the last days of his life, Frank cherished Atlanta for her churches in which he directed and sang, her performing arts, his Westminster Schools students, his Georgia Festival Chorus members, and the friendships God afforded him here. His singing, mentoring and leading encouraged many. He shared music and fellow musicians with The Atlanta Rotary and Lenbrook-Atlanta. Thank you, Atlanta, for being a great home and homebase for Frank Boggs and his music ministry for the past 60 years. Visitation and Service, April 10, Restland Cemetery, Dallas, TX; and Atlanta Celebration of Life and Visitation, May 8, 1 PM Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. To leave memorial donations in lieu of flowers and to leave condolences, visit at www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com. We will miss him greatly, but we will see him again!



