BOGGESS, Joseph Paul



Joseph Paul Boggess, age 72, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters on February 11, 2021. Joe is survived by his wife of 35 years, Amy Boggess; daughters, Katie Boggess and April Boggess; brother, Oscar Boggess (Judy); and many other loving family members. Joe was a devoted husband and father who did everything for "his girls". He was known for his insightful wisdom and easygoing personality. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outside enjoying nature, and playing golf. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his name to The National Park Foundation (http://give.nationalparks.org/goto/josephboggess).

