BOEMKER, Celeste M.



Celeste M. Boemker, age 72, of Dunwoody, GA, peacefully passed away February 4, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Funeral services for Celeste will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral homes at 5051 Peachtree Dunwoody Road. Entombment will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park, Dunwoody, GA. The family will gather with friends on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM. Celeste was born in Atlanta, GA to the late Thomas Makris and the late Barbara Vasilopulos Makris. Celeste was of the Greek Orthodox faith. Celeste was a master gardener and an avid tennis player reaching the high A level of ALTA tennis. Celeste is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Albert Boemker; beloved sons Tom Boemker and James Boemker; cherished sister, Connie Dickinson. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers homes cemetery 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.



