Boccia, Daniel

Daniel Jay Boccia 10-20-1990 – 08-15-2021We will carry on in your name.We love and miss you every day.Dad, Momma, Paige, Evie and your sweetest boy, Enzo.Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' Picks1 of 2 suspects apprehended in armed robbery, kidnapping of DeKalb dad11h agoTrial begins in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie17h agoGridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes18h agoBraves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series 8h agoBraves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series 8h agoPreseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 111h agoThe LatestGates, Harris1h agoAnsley, robert1h agoHatfield, Evelyn1h agoFeaturedCredit: Holly MeyerSouthern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiryHouse passes federal health care, tax and climate change billBest high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video