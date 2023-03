BOATRIGHT, Terry Keith



Terry Keith Boatright, age 85, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on December 30, 2022 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. He was born in 1937 to Sarah and Frank Boatright. He was an attentive and loving husband and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM at HM Patterson Canton Hill Funeral Home.