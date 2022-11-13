Boal, Bobby

BOAL (SNOW), Bobby



Bobby Snow Boal, 95, went home to be with her Lord on October 31, 2022. She was born on January 13, 1927, the daughter of Robert Parker Snow and Ione Grubbs Snow of Valdosta, GA. She met her husband, Jan, at First Baptist Church of Atlanta and they married on March 21, 1953. Bobby wrote and illustrated a children's book, "A Tree for Phyllis and Me", recounting her childhood climbing trees in south Georgia. Bobby considered motherhood to be her calling. She mothered her dolls as a child, grew up to find her fulfillment as a mother to her children, and was a mother figure to many others besides. In 1985, Jan and Bobby purchased, renovated and opened the Veranda Bed and Breakfast Inn in Senoia, GA. The inn was known for its hospitality, 5 course dinners and beautiful kaleidoscopes. After 20 years of inn keeping, Jan and Bobby "retired" to Atlanta and opened the Kaleidoscope Shop in Atlanta in 2006. The shop featured the broadest array of kaleidoscopes available in the SE. While the physical store closed in 2015, Kaleidoscope Shop still sells kaleidoscopes online. After Jan's death on Jan 16, 2013, after almost 60 years of marriage together, Bobby continued to live in her "treetop" home in Atlanta. After a brief stay in the hospital in October 2022, she returned home to hospice care in mid October. In the next two weeks, still fully engaged with humor and many family stories, she delighted in visits with all of her children, grandchildren and great-grands, before she passed peacefully the evening of October 31, 2022, in her home as was her wish. Bobby is survived by her children, Bob and Laura Boal, Emily (Boal) and Jim Wert Jr., and Ginger (Boal) and Doug Jamieson; 10 grandchildren (plus 6 spouses); and 6 great-grandchildren. Bobby loved well and lived fully, treasuring every day that God gave her. Exemplifying her giving heart to the end, Bobby donated her body to Emory Medical School. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Briarcliff Baptist Church at 3039 Briarcliff Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329 on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Briarcliff Baptist Church (Stained Glass Fund) or Compassion International.

