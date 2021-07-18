BLYTHE, Roger



Roger Eugene "Gene" Blythe, 87, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away July 15, 2021. The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Funeral services will follow at the Chapel at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ken Helms officiating. Interment will be at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Arrangements handled by Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com.

