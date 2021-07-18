ajc logo
Blythe, Roger

Obituaries
BLYTHE, Roger

Roger Eugene "Gene" Blythe, 87, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away July 15, 2021. The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Funeral services will follow at the Chapel at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ken Helms officiating. Interment will be at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Arrangements handled by Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com.

