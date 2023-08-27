Blum, Norma

BLUM (GARRISON), Norma Jean

Norma Jean Blum, age 85, of Lilburn, GA, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2023. Funeral services will be held at Snellville United Methodist Church on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 2 PM, with Pastor Jim Cantrell presiding.

Norma had a zest for life, and enjoyed spending time with her family, her many friends, and her beloved dog, Cooper. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, crocheting, music, dancing, and going on cruises.

Norma was preceded in death by husband, Cdr. Brandon B. Blum; sister, Barbara Stokes; brother, Pete Garrison; and granddaughter, Jamie Gatewood. She is survived by daughters, Linda (Mike) Lapresi of Tucker, GA, Kim Gatewood of Lilburn, GA, and Hope Spetnagel of Yukon, OK; stepdaughters, Kirsten Blum of Mount Rainer, MD and Katrina (Andrew) Tomlinson of Amisville, VA; grandsons, Chase (Melissa) Gatewood of Alpharetta, GA, Stuart Brown of Lilburn, GA, Ryan (Lindsey) Spetnagel of Yukon, OK, and Dustin (Jessica) Lapresi of Alpharetta, GA; granddaughter, Cassidy Spetnagel of Orlando, FL; five great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

