Blower, Donald

Donald "Don" Blower, 91, passed away on August 14, 2022. Don was a native of Saginaw, Michigan. With help from the GI Bill after serving in Kyoto, Japan during the Korean War, Don graduated with undergraduate and master's degrees in Education from Eastern Michigan University. In nearby Ann Arbor, Michigan he met his wife, Myrna Samuels, whom he loved so much he married her twice. Don taught the history of ancient civilizations and was a counselor at several high schools in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia; and resided in Roswell and later Woodstock. Don loved to play tennis and backpacked around the world into his 70s. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brad Blower and Margy Warner of Takoma Park, Maryland; their children, Nate and Andrew; and two brothers, Tom Blower and Norman "Jack" Blower.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Doctors Without Borders. www.doctorswithoutborders.org/donate

