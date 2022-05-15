Blount, Stephen

BLOUNT, Dr. Stephen B.



Dr. Stephen B. Blount passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, April 30, 2022.Dr. Blount was born in Detroit, MI, and lived in Atlanta, GA, for many years before moving to South Orange, NJ, just 6 months ago to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology (1975) and Medical Degree from Tufts University (1978). He also held a Master of Public Health Degree from the University of Michigan (1980).



Dr. Blount joined the Carter Center in Atlanta, GA, in 2013. Upon his retirement, he was the chair of the Center's International Task Force for Disease Eradication and advisor to the Hispaniola Initiative, which he formerly led, along with the Public Health Training Initiative, as director of Special Health Projects.



Before joining The Carter Center, he worked for 25 years at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, finishing his distinguished career there as Associate Director for Global Health Development in 2013. He directed CDC's Office of Global Health (1997-2005) and then directed the Coordinating Office of Global Health (2005-2010). He provided oversight for the Global AIDS Program, global immunization, disease eradication activities, as well as malaria, TB, and tobacco control efforts. During his time working with the CDC's polio initiative, the number of polio-endemic countries fell from 41 to four. He also was a leader of the Global Measles Partnership, which reduced measles mortality worldwide by 39%. He was recognized with the Presidential Meritorious Rank Award for his Outstanding Service by the United States Government in 2007.



Stephen is survived by his wife Linda Goler Blount; children Stephanie (Joseph Kenol) and Joseph Blount (Laura); siblings Matthew and Sharon Blount; and grandchildren Barry, Davis and Isabella. A Memorial Service will be held in Atlanta, GA, at a later date.

