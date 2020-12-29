BLOUNT, Gwynn Lanier



Gwynn Lanier Blount died December 24, 2020, at her home in Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband George C. Blount, brother Vance W. Lanier, father Sartain Lanier, and mother Claudia Whitson Lanier. Gwynn was born on September 26, 1935, in Nashville, Tennessee. Her family later moved to Atlanta where she attended Northside High School. During those years, Gwynn auditioned for the Atlanta Ballet and was accepted. She had a great appreciation for ballet and the Atlanta Ballet provided her much joy throughout her life. She graduated from Vanderbilt University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Gwynn settled in Atlanta, Georgia, and faithfully raised her family and continued to be a loving influence on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite place to be was her beloved mountain house in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, where she enjoyed gardening and God's beautiful creation. She was a member of the Church of the Apostles, the Junior League of Atlanta, the Atlanta Speech School Guild and Piedmont Hospital Auxiliary. Gwynn is survived by her brother J. Hicks Lanier of Atlanta; son Carey F. McNeilly Jr. and wife Jenny of Evanston, Illinois; daughter Claudia M. Livingston of Atlanta and husband Alex; stepson, William Blount of Houston, Texas and wife Anne, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels and her faithful assistant Cindy Gustafson for their wonderful care of Gwynn over the last few years.



Funeral Services will be held Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Church of the Apostles in the Sanctuary, Dr. Michael Youssef officiating. CDC Covid guidelines will be adhered to. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Leading the Way, 1570 Northside Drive, NW, Building 100, Atlanta, GA 30318 or Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30327.





