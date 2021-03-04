Blosz, Bonnie

BLOSZ (POWELL), Bonnie LaTrelle



Bonnie LaTrelle (Powell) Blosz of Sandy Springs, GA died on Feb. 28, 2021. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Visitation will be held on March 6, 2021 at 2 PM and the service will be at 3 PM. Both are at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



