X

Blosz, Bonnie

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

| 2 hours ago

BLOSZ (POWELL), Bonnie LaTrelle

Bonnie LaTrelle (Powell) Blosz of Sandy Springs, GA died on Feb. 28, 2021. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Visitation will be held on March 6, 2021 at 2 PM and the service will be at 3 PM. Both are at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.