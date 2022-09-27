ajc logo
X

Bloom, Yvonne

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BLOOM, Yvonne

Yvonne Bloom, 71, wife of Larry Bloom, passed peacefully at her home on September 24, 2022. Her wishes include cremation and to have her ashes spread in the ocean. A private Celebration of her Life gathering will be held at a later date. Yvonne will also be lovingly remembered by her children, Adam Bloom and Amanda (Max) Weissman along with her brother, Mark (Audrey) Butler; brothers-in-law, Ron (Marta) Bloom and Paul (Hope) Bloom; her grandchildren, Emma Bloom, Avi Weissman and Reyna Weissman; and nieces and nephews; Augie Bloom, Christy Butler, Chad Butler, Noelle Butler, and Haven Butler. She was predeceased by her father, Roy Butler; and mother, Dorothy Skipper. Those wishing to offer condolences may send notes to Larry at 525 Coldstream Court NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity. May Yvonne have a safe and peaceful journey as her soul returns to the universe. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach5h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
7h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
13h ago

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

17-year-old arrested, faces murder charge in teen’s shooting in Paulding
7h ago

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

17-year-old arrested, faces murder charge in teen’s shooting in Paulding
7h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Second Georgia college designated as Hispanic Serving Institution
11h ago
The Latest

Hamiliton, Allen
1h ago
Head, Steven
1h ago
Kilgore, Mary
1h ago
Featured

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
9h ago
Braves celebrate World Series with White House visit and ‘plan to be back’
9h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top