BLOOM, Yvonne



Yvonne Bloom, 71, wife of Larry Bloom, passed peacefully at her home on September 24, 2022. Her wishes include cremation and to have her ashes spread in the ocean. A private Celebration of her Life gathering will be held at a later date. Yvonne will also be lovingly remembered by her children, Adam Bloom and Amanda (Max) Weissman along with her brother, Mark (Audrey) Butler; brothers-in-law, Ron (Marta) Bloom and Paul (Hope) Bloom; her grandchildren, Emma Bloom, Avi Weissman and Reyna Weissman; and nieces and nephews; Augie Bloom, Christy Butler, Chad Butler, Noelle Butler, and Haven Butler. She was predeceased by her father, Roy Butler; and mother, Dorothy Skipper. Those wishing to offer condolences may send notes to Larry at 525 Coldstream Court NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity. May Yvonne have a safe and peaceful journey as her soul returns to the universe. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

