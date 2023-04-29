X

Bloom, Marshall

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BLOOM, Marshall

Marshall Bloom, age 85, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Marshall was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 26, 1938. He attended Grady (now Midtown) High School and the University of Georgia. Marshall retired as President and CEO of Bio-Lab, Inc., a company started by his beloved Uncle Leon and where he worked his entire career.

Marshall was predeceased by his parents, Marian and David Bloom. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Leslie; his children, Dan (Barry Golivesky) and Jeffrey; his very adored grandchildren, David and Elyssa; and his sister, Sheryl Adair (Mark Weinstein). Marshall is also survived by his former spouse and friend, Bitsy.

Marshall enjoyed traveling with his family, playing golf, skiing and, in his retirement, became an avid hiker. He will be remembered for his genuine kindness and for the respect with which he treated everyone he met. Donations in his memory can be made to Weinstein Hospice, Ahavath Achim Synagogue, or the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

