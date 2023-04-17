Bloom, Janice

BLOOM (FOLLACHIO), Janice Claire



Janice Claire Follachio Bloom, age 74, passed away on April 13, 2023, after setbacks from surgery and other health issues. Jan was a 50-year resident of the Buckhead area of Atlanta. Her formative years were spent in Waterbury, CT, Prospect, CT; Gastonia, NC; and Dalton, GA. Jan graduated from Brenau College for Women, with a BA in English Language and Literature in 1970. She was President of Chi Omega Sorority, a member of the Senior Honor Society, May Day Queen (selected by peer students), and selected for Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. She graduated from Georgia State University with a Master of Education (M. ED) in English Language and Literature in 1974.



Jan devoted her career to education, spending over 30 years in the public school system in Dekalb County, Georgia. Jan was universally liked and respected by her students, peers, and administration. She was well known for her sense of humor and quick wit. She was named Teacher of the Year and served as one of the youngest English Department Chairwomen at Briarcliff High School. Her students referred to Jan's classroom as "Bloom's Tomb".



Jan's flair for interior design and color led to her assisting a friend who had lost his wife to cancer. Their home was showcased in the Mid-Town Tour of Homes. The event became the springboard for her second career as an interior designer.



More than anything, she loved volunteerism. At Christ the King, she served as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Parish Council, Co-Chair of a Habitat for Community home building, President of the St. Jude's Circle, and was an active member of the Cathedral Women's Bible Study. She helped start the funeral reception ministry at Christ the King, where she and a few other women devotedly led it for many years. Delivering food to underprivileged families was a regular activity. At the Piedmont Hospital Gift Shop, she was an avid volunteer for over 20 years.



Over the past 5 years Jan had the opportunity to participate in icon painting with a group of other Catholic women. Of all her outside activities, learning that she had the ability, desire, and talent for religious art became one of her lifetime pleasures.



Jan loved God, family, and country. She used to say that she was the luckiest person in the world to be born in this country. Over the past 20 years, Jan relished the opportunity to entertain family and friends at her "little slice of heaven", her lake house on Seed Lake in Rabun County.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael D. Bloom, Atlanta, GA; sister, Pegi Follachio, Atlanta, GA; and sister, Christine Duffie (Larry), Dalton, GA. Additionally, many nieces, nephews, and a new great-niece showered her with love.



The Funeral Service will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King, at 10 AM, Thursday, April 20, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.

