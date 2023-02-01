BLOOM, Henry David "Hank"



Henry "Hank" David Bloom passed away on January 14, 2023, after a brief illness. Marietta Funeral Home handled the arrangements, per Mr. Bloom's wishes. There will be a Celebration of the Life and Times of Hank Bloom on February 3, 2023 at 2 PM, at The Red Lobster, 1405 Riverstone Parkway, Canton, GA 30114. Family and friends are welcome to honor Hank by sharing your good memories.

