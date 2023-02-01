X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bloom, Henry

Obituaries

BLOOM, Henry David "Hank"

Henry "Hank" David Bloom passed away on January 14, 2023, after a brief illness. Marietta Funeral Home handled the arrangements, per Mr. Bloom's wishes. There will be a Celebration of the Life and Times of Hank Bloom on February 3, 2023 at 2 PM, at The Red Lobster, 1405 Riverstone Parkway, Canton, GA 30114. Family and friends are welcome to honor Hank by sharing your good memories.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marietta & Collins Funeral Homes & Crematory

915 Piedmont Road

Marietta, GA

30066

https://www.mariettafuneralhome.org

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy7h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
4h ago

Credit: Green Bay Packers

Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense
9h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue Christian WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Matuszak, Donald
2h ago
Bracewell, Robert
2h ago
Battle, Mary Lois
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
11h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
9h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top