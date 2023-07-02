Bloodworth, Linda

BLOODWORTH



(JOHNSON), Linda Maude



Linda Maude Johnson Bloodworth, age 72, of Blue Ridge passed away June 14, 2023, at her home following a period of extended illness.



Born in Pickens County, Georgia, Linda was the daughter of the late Carl and Victoria Johnson.



Also, preceding her in death, were her siblings: Edith Johnson Henry, Ruth Johnson Henson, Harold Johnson, and Phillip Johnson.



Linda was raised on a farm in Talking Rock, Georgia, and loved all manner of critters. She rescued and kept more dogs and cats than can be remembered.



She graduated number one in her class from the Piedmont School of X-Ray. Her excellence was recognized and proven as Linda was the x-ray technician of choice for the Atlanta Hawks, the Atlanta Falcons and the Superbowl. Linda's professional career was: 10 years in Atlanta as Chief of X-Ray at The Internal Medicine Group of Atlanta, another 10 years or so with North Georgia Mobile X-Ray and finally, 20 years at Fannin Regional Hospital in Blue Ridge.



In 1994, Linda and Bobby Don bought about 10 acres and a 200+ year old Indian cabin on the Toccoa River. They moved permanently to the mountains in 1998.



Linda was a fearless person and excelled and was excellent in her profession, adventures and her love for Bobby Don. As an adventurer, Linda was a white-water canoe expert, who could not swim. Early on, they canoed from south of Atlanta to Albany on the Flint River. As a markswoman, she cut a rope on the first shot. Linda gardened, tended, cared for and loved her Homeplace.



Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years and the love of her life, Bobby Don Bloodworth; sisters-in-law: Kay Johnson and Linda Johnson; three nieces and four nephews.



Linda had a hard but brave battle with cancers for the last two years. She had the warmest heart and smile. Every morning as they woke, she smiled and said to Bobby Don, "I love you baby". Linda will be missed and remembered.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2 PM, at The Cradock Center, 186 Fred Cradock Drive, Cherry Log, Georgia 30522.



