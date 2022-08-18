BLOODSAW, Willie Eugene "Gene"



Funeral Service will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, August, 20, 2022 in the Chapel at Young-Levett Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Friday, August 19 at Donald Trimble Mortuary, Decatur. His remains will lie in state from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the Monroe Chapel. Young-Levett Funeral Home, MONROE CHAPEL, 770-267-2642.

