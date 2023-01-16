Blizard, Patricia

BLIZARD (BOWLING),



Patricia "Nana" B. Blizard passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023 surrounded by her children. Although she will be missed, the family is at peace knowing she has entered her heavenly home to be reunited with her husband, Franklin "Papa" and loved ones who preceded her in death. Nana, as she was affectionately known, will be remembered for her unwavering love and commitment to her family. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest loves, and Nana played a significant role in each of their lives. She gave a piece of her heart to each and every one, and left an indelible imprint which continues to influence and shape the lives of those she loved. In her prime, Nana could be found crocheting with her grandchildren or cooking up a mean fried chicken dinner to joyfully serve to family and friends. Nana was tough, brave and courageous, gentle, loving and compassionate. She was a loyal companion and friend, and a fierce believer in Christ. She is survived by her four children, nine granddaughters and many great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring, date to be determined.

