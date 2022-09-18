ajc logo
X

Blissit, Janice Lenore Breeding

ajc.com

Obituaries
5 hours ago

BLISSIT, Janice

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Janice Lenore Breeding Blissit of Stockbridge, Georgia on September 13, 2022. Jan was born September 3, 1937 in Summerville, Alabama and died at the age of 85 in Decatur, Georgia.

Jan led a long and interesting life and made significant contributions to her community, her church, and her family. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved having her family together. She and Grandaddy Joe hosted many family gatherings in her home and loved to watch the interaction of the generations. They both "made the rounds" making sure to catch up with all the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved having dinner and a glass of wine with her guests, watching a Brave's game around the television, doing her daily crossword puzzle, enjoying a piece of dark chocolate, and working on her latest novel. Jan had many talents. She was a wonderful musician, writer, and preacher. She loved to tell the story of one of her first jobs in New Orleans where she collected money from businesses on Bourbon Street. Later in life, she felt a call to the ministry, receiving her doctorate at Columbia Theological Seminary. As a Presbyterian minister, she had a unique ability to help churches going through challenges. She loved this work. It gave her great joy to help churches help themselves. She loved her husband Joe and loved the life they made for each other. They enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, Braves games and their neighborhood friends. She was an Alabama girl turned Georgia Bulldog, and she and Joe enjoyed following the Dawgs football games each fall. They traveled extensively, around the U.S. and the world, but they enjoyed home the most. They shared a love for Henry County, its hospital, and many local organizations. Jan loved art. Looking at art made her feel deeply. You can view her art collection and see Jan's life reflected in the pieces she chose to embrace and keep close to her. Themes of religion, music, family, African American culture, empowerment of women, eclectic images, and natural beauty figured prominently in her collection, and she took great joy in it. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, James Clyde Breeding and Vida Webster Breeding; her husband, Joseph Aldean Blissit; her sister, Dorothy Algaree Breeding; and grandson, Joseph Alan Bunn. She is survived by her sister, Christine Breeding McLeod; her children, Coralyn Bunn (Alan), Dean Blissit (Lori), Joey Shedd (Tonia), Doug Blissit (Beverly), Nancy Waters (Tim), Natalie Baniak (Jonathan) and Jennie Bergen; 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered.

Close friends and family will gather together to celebrate her amazing life, on October 8th at 3:00 PM at McDonough Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbia Theological Seminary or Clairmont Presbyterian Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager for rapper Ludacris, was charged with this murder this week following a June shooting that killed a 23-year-old man, according to police.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting7h ago
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
9h ago
Charles Wilkins is charged with vehicular homicide after causing a chain of crashes Friday evening while driving his tractor-trailer along Ga. 400, authorities said.

Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
13h ago
Charles Wilkins is charged with vehicular homicide after causing a chain of crashes Friday evening while driving his tractor-trailer along Ga. 400, authorities said.

Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
13h ago
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies was removed from the game after the fourth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
5h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Pfrangle, Mary
Forrest, Robert
5h ago
Hammond, William
5h ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top