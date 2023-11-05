BLISS, Vernette



Vernette Bliss - A Life Well Lived.



Vernette lived a life of gratitude. Vernette was born a sharecropper's daughter and proudly was the first person in her family to graduate high school. Growing up Vernetta's clothing was made from flour sacks which are now the quilts her family treasures as a grounding reminder of their mother's humble beginnings. When Vernette married the love of her life Ralph, on October 28, 1955, she had never travelled away from the state of Georgia. Together they vowed to see the world. They fulfilled that vow and traveled the entire United States (48 of those states with their daughters) and countless places throughout the world from China to Morocco to Antarctica. Vernette said more than once that she never thought she would get to all the places they traveled. Vernette loved to dance the boogie woogie at Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity parties at Georgia Tech and perform her crowd-pleasing ballet at her daughters' birthday parties. As the official Girl Scout camp leader, she led many a trip camping in the backwoods of Georgia and New Jersey. Vernette never wanted her daughters to go to bed hungry. The nightly "Bedtime" snack tradition was filled with toasted poundcake a la mode with chocolate fudge, homemade cookies, or her husband's famous malted shakes. She is survived by her three daughters, Samantha Walls (Terry) of Duluth, Stefanie Aber (Kenny) of Wall, NJ, and Patricia Jocham (Chris) of Johns Creek; grandchildren, Danny, Jennifer, Joshua, Laurie, Riley and Delaney; brothers-in-law, Nate Bliss (Jane) of Cape Coral, FL, Robert Bliss (Judy) of Morganton, NC; and numerous nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Ralph Wayne Bliss; her brother, Edward Cagle, her sister, Wynelle Ridgeway; her sister-in-law, Nancy Hanauer; and her brother-in-law, Bill Hanauer. A Celebration of Life is planned for Ralph and Vernette in the Spring. Their love for one another was admired by all who knew them. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.





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