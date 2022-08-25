BLEVINS, Carrie Rae



On August 23, 2022, Carrie Rae Blevins, age 50, went to be with our Lord and to join her family that preceded her. She has touched many lives with her enthusiasm, love and kindness that she showed every day for so many others. She is survived by her mother Jackie Brand, stepfather Wayne Brand, stepmother Cora Winnie Blevins, her aunt Brenda Whitcher, stepsister Sara Sommers, niece Hannah Simmons, and many cousins that loved her dearly. We will have a celebration of her life at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 28, 2022 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Any donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Humane Society, as this would be her choice. Her love for animals, after friends and family, was always at the top of her list in life. A reception will be held in the reception center at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna following the service. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467



