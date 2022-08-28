BLETHEN, Arthur Rick



Arthur Rick Blethen passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the age of 77 in his home after a long illness. He was born on February 28, 1945, the son of the late Arthur and Lucille (Wiggins) Blethen in Joplin, Missouri. He retired from Human Resources at Lockheed in 1999.



He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Carolyn (Sawyer) Blethen; two sisters, Beverly Blethen Perry, and Eloise Carter Adams.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Rick's honor to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.samaritanspurse.org.



