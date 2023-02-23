BLEDSOE, Lynnon



Lynnon Hall Bledsoe, 77, of Oxford, Georgia entered his heavenly home on Monday, February 20, 2023, surrounded by loved ones, after bravely battling an illness. Lynn was born on December 16, 1945 to William Hall (Pat) Bledsoe and Ruby Thompson Bledsoe at the family home near Eatonton and Monticello, Georgia. Due to his father's career, Lynn moved frequently as a child, living in various towns in Georgia and Florida. The family eventually settled in College Park, Georgia to be closer to his mother's family. He graduated from Lakeshore High School in College Park in 1963.



His career with ABCO Builders began as a summer laborer at age 16. After studying Architectural Construction at Southern Tech, Lynn built a career as a General Contractor, ultimately becoming President of ABCO Builders. He was an expert in concrete engineering and was proud to construct projects that helped build community. Some of his key projects over the years included the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Texas Motor Speedway, and the Mall of Georgia, just to name a few. After retirement, Lynn continued his passion to create, developing communities and building beautiful homes around metro Atlanta.



Over the years, Lynn served his community well. He was active in coaching and spent many years on the softball field positively impacting the lives of youth. At the time of his death, he was on the Advisory Board for Peachtree Academy. He was an avid reader and enjoyed learning new things. Lynn was not only interested in politics, he was actively involved in supporting candidates and causes close to his heart. He was an active member of Church at the Grove in Social Circle.



Lynn loved travel and sports – golfing, boating, fishing, and hunting—and when these loves could be combined, he was at his happiest. Lynn golfed on many of the great courses: Palm Springs, St. Andrews Old Course, and Augusta National. He volunteered at the Masters Tournament for many years. He traveled often on hunting and fishing trips, and recently participated in a fishing excursion with family and friends on the Amazon River in Brazil. Lynn loved an adventure! His adventuresome side led him to purchase a 1963 Cessna 182 and earn his private pilot's license. From the 1970s and into the early 2000s, he purchased a number of Corvettes, many of which made appearances at school dances, proms, and parades.



Lynn adored his family. He was a proud husband, brother, father, and grandfather. While he embraced all that life had to offer, he never lost sight of what was really important: family. He leaves behind his wife of forty years, Barbara Evans Bledsoe; his siblings and their spouses: Bill Bledsoe (Lynn), Jimmy Bledsoe (Patsy), Scotty Bledsoe (Donna), and Michelle Gardner (Karl); his children and their spouses: Paige Bledsoe, Joe Bledsoe, Felicia Hicks (Michael), Shane Milligan, Lori Milligan, Jennifer Cole, and Karigan Yeomans (Kelly); and grandchildren: Bree Stevens (Ryan), Bailey Bledsoe, Blakelyn Bledsoe, Eryn Durr, Addyson Durr, Ryan Durr, Madeline Hicks, Tristan Hicks, Alex Cole, David Hall Milligan, and Wesley Milligan. Lynn maintained a close relationship with his extended family, particularly the Mehans and the Thompsons. He was preceded in death by his parents.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Covington, Georgia. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 1 PM in the chapel at Caldwell & Cowan, the Rev. Russ Butcher officiating. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park, Georgia.



www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.

