BLEDSOE-GMAZ, Amy



Bryant



Amy Bryant Bledsoe-Gmaz, 60, of Atlanta, originally of Huntsville, AL, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Amy was a beloved wife, sister, and friend to all those she met.



A graduate of Auburn University, Amy was a passionate sports fan who thoroughly enjoyed attending various sporting events and cheering on Auburn at every opportunity. Amy had a long and successful career as a Sales Director in the health care industry selling ancillary benefits, which was truly the ideal occupation for her gregarious personality.



Amy was a longstanding member of Decatur First United Methodist Church where she enjoyed volunteering and fellowship with members. She supported and participated in many charitable causes, including No Kid Hungry and the Alzheimer's Association.



Known by many for her infectious personality, wittiness, and sense of humor, Amy's greatest joy was being a friend to many, and she thought of her friends as family. She had a unique way of making everything special. Amy was a gracious hostess who enjoyed entertaining her friends and family, and she loved decorating her home for all occasions. She was able to connect people and encourage selflessness amongst everyone she met. Amy was a strong, independent thinker and had an unrivaled vocabulary that would always put a smile on your face. Amy enjoyed travel and always looked forward to her annual Florida Panhandle beach trip. Amy also had a lifelong interest in cars which began from working on them as a child alongside her father.



Amy was preceded in death by her parents, William Carlos Bledsoe, Jr. and Bobbie Joe Crocker Bledsoe, of Huntsville. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, William (Bill) Stephen Gmaz, of Atlanta; sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Barry Price, of Huntsville; nephew, Payton Price, of Huntsville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Monica Gmaz, of Canton; sister-in-law, Molly Gmaz; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Megan and Trace Smith; nephew, Lance Smith; and niece, Madison Smith. A passionate animal lover, Amy greatly loved her West Highland Terrier, Madison, for over 15 years.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to No Kid Hungry or the charity of your choice. Family will be receiving visitors on Thursday, March 16, HM Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30319, 6:00-8:00 PM. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 17, at 2:00 PM, at Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 East Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, located at 201 Mount Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



