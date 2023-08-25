Blau, George

Obituaries
X

BLAU, III, George Gafford

April 10, 1936 - June 28, 2023

George Gafford Blau, III was a lifelong arbiter for social justice. As a young child, he questioned the status quo in the Jim Crow South and lobbied for legislation that insured justice for everyone. He worked in tandem with the Civil Rights Icons to make this happen. Holding degrees in both theology and law, George Blau eventually became an Associate Judge for the Fulton County, Georgia Juvenile Court and devoted himself to helping numerous young people who came before his court, receive fair trials and often second chances. Judge Blau's legacy of "Freedom and Justice for All" lives on.

His memorial service will be held at Peachtree Chritian Church on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM. His ashes will be inurned in the Annie Laurie Warren Chapel that his father designed in 1949.

Judge Blau is survived by his daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Linn Blau; his sister, Betty Blau Caraker, and her husband, Bob; his longtime companion, Bonnie Sue Shore; and nieces, Kim Erin Caraker and Lori Ann Doty; and nephew, Brian David Caraker. Gifts in memory of Judge Blau may be directed to the Heritage Fund of Peachtree Christian Church, 1580 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Trump makes history by surrendering at Fulton jail4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

THURSDAY'S UPDATES
The scene at the Fulton jail surrounding Trump
6h ago

Credit: AP

After Atlanta surrender, Trump calls indictments ‘election interference’
3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump director faces federal charges in Maryland too
7h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump director faces federal charges in Maryland too
7h ago

Credit: Free At Last Bail Bonds

CEO of Atlanta bail bonding company adds high-profile clients from Trump case
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Carr, Shirley
1h ago
Cochran, Joe
1h ago
Bunkley, Cedric
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Mug shot of Donald Trump released
4h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
12h ago
Who is Trump’s new Atlanta lawyer, Steve Sadow?
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top