Blau, George

BLAU, III, George Gafford



April 10, 1936 - June 28, 2023



George Gafford Blau, III was a lifelong arbiter for social justice. As a young child, he questioned the status quo in the Jim Crow South and lobbied for legislation that insured justice for everyone. He worked in tandem with the Civil Rights Icons to make this happen. Holding degrees in both theology and law, George Blau eventually became an Associate Judge for the Fulton County, Georgia Juvenile Court and devoted himself to helping numerous young people who came before his court, receive fair trials and often second chances. Judge Blau's legacy of "Freedom and Justice for All" lives on.



His memorial service will be held at Peachtree Chritian Church on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM. His ashes will be inurned in the Annie Laurie Warren Chapel that his father designed in 1949.



Judge Blau is survived by his daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Linn Blau; his sister, Betty Blau Caraker, and her husband, Bob; his longtime companion, Bonnie Sue Shore; and nieces, Kim Erin Caraker and Lori Ann Doty; and nephew, Brian David Caraker. Gifts in memory of Judge Blau may be directed to the Heritage Fund of Peachtree Christian Church, 1580 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.



