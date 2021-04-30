Blass, Beatrice

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BLASS (REISMAN), Beatrice "Bea"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Beatrice (Bea) Reisman Blass, born May 9, 1918, passed away peacefully in her home on April 27, 2021. Bea was affectionately known as "Grandma," "Mama," "BB," and "Ms. B." She was a member of Ahavath Achim Synagogue Sisterhood and Hadassah. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and making doll clothes by hand for her granddaughter's baby dolls. BB's favorite activity was playing bridge and baking the best brownies in town. She attended study group at the synagogue when she was able and loved water aerobics at the Piedmont Health Center. She enjoyed eating at The White House Restaurant and she held court at Goldberg's on Sundays for brunch for whoever chose to attend. She believed in taking vitamin C every day and had the wrinkle-free face to prove it. She was a firm believer in washing your hands, even before COVID. Most of all, BB loved being with her family. She will be missed by them deeply! May she rest in peace.<br/><br/>Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Saul Blass, and her parents, Annie Bernath and A.G. Reisman. She is survived by her children: Dr. Allen (Betty) Blass and Charlotte (Allen) Kaminsky; five grandchildren: Terri (Rodney) Cohen, Sharon (Nathan) Popky, Naomi (Karl) Blass, Dr. Mitchel Blass, and Dr. Benjamin (Kathleen) Blass; and ten great-grandchildren: Allison, Erin, and Sara Cohen; Sam and Rachel Popky; Brittany and Will Pestcoe; and David, Andrew, and Joshua Blass. She is also survived by her sister, Rose Reisman Berman and brother, Donald Reisman, and numerous nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>A funeral service was held April 28th at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue, Jewish Home Life, or the charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, <br/><br/>770-451-4999.</font><br/>