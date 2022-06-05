Blasigname, Donald

BLASINGAME, D.



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Donald Blasingame, Sr., long-time employee of Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:00AM; St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2870 Headland Drive East Point, Georgia 30344. Dr. Clayton E. Taylor, Sr., Pastor. Interment; Georgia National Cemetery. A public viewing will be Monday, June 6, 2022 from 4-8PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731



