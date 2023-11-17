Obituaries

Blanton, Katherine

File photo
File photo
Nov 17, 2023

BLANTON (MATHEWS), Katherine

Katherine Mathews Blanton passed November 11, 2023. She was born on July 9, 1947 in Jacksonville, Florida and was the youngest child of James and Flora Mathews, with two older siblings- Mike and Marie.

Katherine spent most of her childhood in West Palm Beach, Florida and graduated from the University of Florida.

She is survived by her two children, Jake (Mary Alex), Margaret (Helmus); her four grandchildren, Luke and Beckett Blanton and Eva and Lucia Blanton; her sister, Marie Shepley; and four nephews.

Celebration of life to be held at First Baptist Church of Decatur on November 17, 2023 at 10 AM.

Anyone desiring to remember Katherine with a contribution, please consider the library of First Baptist Church of Decatur or Samaritan's Purse.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

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