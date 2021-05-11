Blanton, Betty

<p align="center"><br/><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">In Memoriam<br/><br/>Betty Lou Tucker Pittard Blanton<br/><br/>January 29, 1927- November 28, 2020<br/><br/><br/><br/>Precious mother, you were a bit of magic and mystery that inspired and delighted. And a smart beauty who gave endlessly of your talents and great heart to brighten and comfort others. Especially your family! From your hang gliding in the Swiss Alps to rafting the Colorado river, you met life with gusto. A girlie girl with true grit! You could walk 5 miles in high heels in your younger years! <br/><br/>Our love and longing to be with you has no end. <br/><br/>So "Until we meet again may God hold you in the hollow of His palm."</font></p><br/>