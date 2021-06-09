BLANKENSHIP, Ovida



Ovida Prows Blankenship went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 5, 2021. She passed away peacefully, in her sleep, at her home in Riverdale, Georgia. She was born in Panama City,Florida to Robert and Alice Prows. She attended and graduated from Bay County High School. She married her High School sweetheart Percy Blankenship, who was also from Panama City, Florida. Her beloved Percy was a proud member of the United States Armed Forces where he served in both the Air Force and Army, retiring after 20 years. Ovida was proud to be a military wife and of all the opportunities that this lifestyle provided for her and her family. Ovida is survived by her three children: Rita Montgomery of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Janet Stevens (Gary) of Suwanee, Georgia and Glenn Blankenship (Sherill) of Payette, Idaho. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ovida was a generous and caring person who often donated her time to others. Ovida was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but sweet memories. Ovida was a listening ear to many, with laughter guiding her way in friendship. She often repeated her life-long quote of, "One day at a time," which is now embraced by her children. She was so loved and will be so missed by all.



One of her other quotes was, "A good time was had by all". Her family will honor that sentiment as they move forward. She was devoted to Christ and a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Riverdale Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Riverdale or to a charity of your choice. A memorial service, honoring her life, will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Riverdale Georgia, located at 6805 Church Street.

