BLANKENSHIP, Martha



Martha Jane Blankenship of Snellville, GA, joined her husband Joseph W. Blankenship Sr. in Heaven on February 25, 2022.



Martha (Marty) Jane Aycoth was born in Salisbury, NC on January 27, 1940. Marty and Joseph married August 28, 1966 and had 4 children together.



Marty is survived by Joseph W. Blankenship, Jr. of Snellville, GA, Karen Blankenship May of Tallahassee, FL, Angela Blankenship White of Athens, GA, and Susan Blankenship Miltiades of Union Point, GA. Joe and Marty had eight grandchildren: Joseph W. Blankenship III, Jacob Blankenship, Benjamin Blankenship, Lindsey May, Ashley May, Hannah Miltiades, Pauline Miltiades, and Alma Miltiades.



Marty was very proud of her family. She loved nothing more than an afternoon on the patio listening to her children tell stories and her grandchildren laugh together. Marty loved dogs beyond measure and could almost never be found without a furry companion by her side. She will be remembered for her strength, her loving support, and her lively sense of humor.



A private memorial will be held by Marty's family.



Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements.

