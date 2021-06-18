Blankenship, Joseph

BLANKENSHIP, Sr.,



Joseph Wade



Joseph Wade Blankenship Sr. of Snellville, GA, passed away April 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Martha Aycoth Blankenship. They had four children; Joseph W. Blankenship, Jr. of Snellville, GA, Karen Blankenship May of Tallahassee, FL, Angela Blankenship White of Athens, GA, and Susan Blankenship Miltiades of Union Point, GA. Joe and Marty had eight grandchildren; Joseph W. Blankenship III, Jacob Conner Blankenship, Benjamin Riley Blankenship, Lindsey Nicole May, Ashley Elizabeth May, Hannah Maybelline Miltiades, Pauline Louise Miltiades, and Alma Millicent Miltiades.



Joe was born in Augusta, GA on August 5, 1939. He spent a good portion of his younger years cultivating the beach lifestyle, boogeying and enjoying live music at North Myrtle Beach. Joe graduated from The Citadel in 1962 and then entered the army where he would reach the rank of Captain. He married Martha Jane Aycoth August 28, 1966 and they began growing their family. He retired from The United States Chamber of Commerce.



Joe was very proud of the large family that he and Marty created. One of his greatest passions in life was to coach his children and grandchildren in baseball and softball.



Joe was cremated. His ashes will be spread at North Myrtle Beach. The celebration of life will be private for the family.

