BLANKENSHIP, Fredda "Jo" Todd



Age 77, of Kennesaw, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. As per her request, Mrs. Blankenship will be cremated and her cremated remains will be placed on the grounds of her childhood home in Habersham County, overlooking the North Georgia Mountains. Her family will gather for a celebration of her life at a later date. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Douglasville, GA, 770-942-2311

