X

Blankenship, Fredda

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BLANKENSHIP, Fredda "Jo" Todd

Age 77, of Kennesaw, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. As per her request, Mrs. Blankenship will be cremated and her cremated remains will be placed on the grounds of her childhood home in Habersham County, overlooking the North Georgia Mountains. Her family will gather for a celebration of her life at a later date. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Douglasville, GA, 770-942-2311

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel

2189 Midway Road

Douglasville, GA

30135

https://www.jones-wynn.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.