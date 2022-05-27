BLANKENSHIP, Betty



Betty W. Blankenship, age 98, of Covington, passed away on May 18, 2022.



A Memorial Service for Mrs. Blankenship will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022, 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev Tom Lee officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Sunday, May 29, from 2:00 – 2:45 PM.

