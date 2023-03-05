X
Blandford, Bruce

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BLANDFORD, Bruce Kenner

It is with great sadness to announce the death of our sweet father, Bruce K. Blandford, who passed away at home surrounded by family on February 27, 2023, at the age of 89. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

He was born 1933 in Louisville, KY to parents, Raymond and Virginia (Meadows) Blandford. In 1953 Bruce enlisted in the US Air Force stationed at Loring AFB in Limestone, ME. where he met the love of his life, Shirley Mae Farley, married 54 years. After completing his service in the US Air Force, he went on to continue his career with Delta Airlines in Atlanta, Ga retiring with 35 years of service.

He was predeceased by his son, Bruce Craig; and wife, Shirley. He leaves behind son, Alan K. Blandford (Anita); grandson, Eric Blandford (Brandy). Daughter, Joy Blandford Palmer (Steven); granddaughters, Annie and Lucy. Daughter, Jan Blandford; grandson, Matthew Harp. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

