Bland, Joseph

BLAND, Sr., Joseph



Joseph M. Bland, Sr. age 82 of Smyrna, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Joe will be remembered for his outgoing personality, ability to collect friends, service to the community, and how much he loved his family. Joe retired from IBM in 1994 culminating a 30-year career. A memorial service will be held 2 PM, Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the sanctuary of Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Interment will be at a later date in Georgia National Cemetery. Mr. Bland is survived by his wife Janet Bland; daughter, Paige Bland James (Eric) of Cumming; son. Joseph M. Bland, Jr. of Smyrna; stepson, Matthew Saunders of Winston Salem, NC; sister, Jane Rose of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mason James, Sarah, Hannah, Chloe, and Kaitlin Saunders. The family will receive friends following the service in The Welcome Center of Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467



