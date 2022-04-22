BLANCHARD, Jean



(Betty) Jean Taylor Blanchard was born on March 18, 1930, in Pembroke, Kentucky, to Wallace B. (Mutt) Taylor and Cate Elizabeth Gray. She died on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.



Jean was the valedictorian for her graduating class at Pembroke High School in 1947. She graduated from the University of West Florida, summa cum laude, in 1973, with a B.S. degree in Computer Science.



Jean and her former husband, Dallas A. Blanchard, were active in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960's.



During her career at International Paper, Jean was awarded the Paul A. Gorman Foundation Fellowship to the University of California at Berkeley.



After taking early retirement from International Paper in 1985, she accepted a position with American Software in Atlanta. In addition, she worked at the Woodruff Arts Center until her last retirement in 2014.



Jean spent a lifetime loving and helping animals. She was an active member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School class, where she also served as a volunteer.



Jean is survived by her daughter, Barclay Blanchard, and Barclay's husband, Don Dumitru, of Bellevue, Washington. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann (Sissy) Seay, of Clarksville, Tennessee, her nephew, Michael A. Seay, of Titusville, Florida, and her nieces Melanie Seay and Annette Reese, of Clarksville, Tennessee.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank or to the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund.



A memorial service will be held on May 4th at 11 AM, at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, in Decatur, Georgia.

