BLANCHAR, Maurice



Maurice Blanchar peacefully passed away at the age of 91, in Atlanta, Georgia on December 17th, 2020. Born August 31st, 1929, in Paris France, he was one of four children; Micheline, Liliane, and Therese. He was a survivor of the Holocaust who, after the war moved to New York and ultimately settled in Miami Beach where he met his beloved wife, Esther. They were happily married and had three children. He is survived by his son Richard, daughter Michele and son-in-law Alan Weiner, and son Michael and daughter-in-law Renee, and his four grandchildren; Joshua, Baila, Rachel, and Elle. His passions were cooking, tennis, writing, reading, running and pursuing a healthy, active lifestyle. He was an avid collector but his biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially teaching his grandchildren French.

