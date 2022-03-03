BLALOCK, John H.



John H. Blalock, 83, husband, father, grandfather, veteran, friend and former Stone Mountain resident, passed away on February 25 in Indiana. John was an Executive for Sears for more than 30 years. He began his career at the Ponce de Leon store demonstrating barbecue grills ultimately moving up to Director of Public Relations for the southern states. He is affectionately remembered by friends in the Atlanta metro area including many Sears retirees. Born in Columbiana, Alabama, he was the son of Hoyt and Frances Blalock. John was a graduate of the University of Alabama, where he began a lifelong and boisterous obsession with Alabama football. John met his wife Kathy at Sears headquarters in Chicago. They were joyfully married for 30 years. John is survived by his wife Kathleen Gucfa, son William Kirk Blalock, of Alexandria, Virginia, his wife Kristen and grandchildren Madeline and Makin. He is affectionately remembered by family, many friends and legions of complete strangers with whom he traded recipes and childhood tales from growing up on the family farm.

